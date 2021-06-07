Verity Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 429 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.8% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,360.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,206.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,437.13 and a 52-week high of $3,554.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,275.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

