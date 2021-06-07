Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.42 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) will post $54.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $54.73 million. Vertex Energy posted sales of $21.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 154.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full year sales of $250.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $220.00 million to $281.54 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $228.70 million to $2.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vertex Energy.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $58.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.78 million. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 107.48%.

VTNR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTNR. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,549,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 56,580 shares in the last quarter. 17.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VTNR traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.93. The stock had a trading volume of 145,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,272,378. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $462.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 2.11. Vertex Energy has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.37.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

