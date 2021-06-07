Vesper (VSP) Market Capitalization Tops $56.76 Million

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 7th. Vesper has a market cap of $56.76 million and $1.40 million worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vesper has traded down 16.6% against the dollar. One Vesper coin can now be purchased for approximately $15.31 or 0.00042877 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vesper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00067062 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.07 or 0.00283123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.81 or 0.00251583 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $418.76 or 0.01173102 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003388 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,624.00 or 0.99795520 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Vesper Profile

Vesper’s genesis date was February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,708,107 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Buying and Selling Vesper

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vesper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vesper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vesper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vesper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.