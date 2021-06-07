Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 213 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,559,000 after acquiring an additional 30,698 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 104,036 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

HLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Houlihan Lokey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $752,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $752,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $928,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,923 shares of company stock worth $1,721,625 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

HLI opened at $75.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.73. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.84 and a 1 year high of $76.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 37.23%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

