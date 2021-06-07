Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in FOX by 1,947.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FOX by 165.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 41.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 1,538.5% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOXA opened at $37.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.25. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $23.93 and a 1 year high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FOXA. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

