Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases New Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 13,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 20,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 12,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

NYSE:MPW opened at $21.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.57. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.42.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.16 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 39.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.34%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $703,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,556.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $15,059,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,251,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,957,252.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.