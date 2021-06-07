VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $36.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. VICI Properties traded as high as $32.29 and last traded at $32.27, with a volume of 41023 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.79.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.78.

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.26 per share, with a total value of $373,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,843.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VICI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,012,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,409 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 187.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,059,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,970,000 after acquiring an additional 28,063,460 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 21,448,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in VICI Properties by 38.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,082,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890,983 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 12.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,284,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,555 shares during the period.

The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 88.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.49%.

About VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

