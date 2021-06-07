Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Davidson Trust Co. raised its stake in Visa by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of V traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $233.22. The stock had a trading volume of 66,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,693,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $454.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.57. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.27.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,611 shares of company stock worth $26,847,669 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

