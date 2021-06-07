Visa (NYSE:V) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

Visa (NYSE:V) was upgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $260.00 target price on the credit-card processor’s stock, up from their previous target price of $234.00. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.97% from the stock’s current price.
V has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.27.
Shares of Visa stock opened at $230.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.30 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $237.50.
In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total transaction of $2,394,060.78. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,611 shares of company stock valued at $26,847,669 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,787,336,000 after buying an additional 6,034,535 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,175,579 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,718,106,000 after buying an additional 382,061 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,805,015 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,659,987,000 after buying an additional 515,935 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,860,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,840,215,000 after buying an additional 639,826 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,734,565 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,966,669,000 after buying an additional 65,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.