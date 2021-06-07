Visa (NYSE:V) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

Visa (NYSE:V) was upgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $260.00 target price on the credit-card processor’s stock, up from their previous target price of $234.00. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.97% from the stock’s current price.

V has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.27.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of Visa stock opened at $230.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.30 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. Visa’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total transaction of $2,394,060.78. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,611 shares of company stock valued at $26,847,669 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,787,336,000 after buying an additional 6,034,535 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,175,579 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,718,106,000 after buying an additional 382,061 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,805,015 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,659,987,000 after buying an additional 515,935 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,860,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,840,215,000 after buying an additional 639,826 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,734,565 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,966,669,000 after buying an additional 65,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.