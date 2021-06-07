Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.60.

VSTO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

In related news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 8,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $389,189.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,346,090.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $199,795.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,702.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,305 shares of company stock valued at $885,785 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,205,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,215,000 after acquiring an additional 367,144 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,686,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,372,000 after acquiring an additional 114,730 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 1,899,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,136,000 after acquiring an additional 112,337 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,424,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,696,000 after acquiring an additional 83,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,417,000 after acquiring an additional 97,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VSTO traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.63. 707,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,831. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.46.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.36. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 35.61%. The business had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.