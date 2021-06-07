Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Trading Down 5.1%

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) shares dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $124.69 and last traded at $124.69. Approximately 5,722 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 276,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.39.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visteon from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Visteon in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Visteon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.
The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -599.00 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.65.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 4.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 3.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Visteon by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Visteon by 1.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.
Visteon Company Profile (NASDAQ:VC)
Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.
Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?
Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.