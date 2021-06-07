Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Trading Down 5.1%

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) shares dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $124.69 and last traded at $124.69. Approximately 5,722 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 276,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.39.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visteon from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Visteon in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Visteon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -599.00 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.65.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $746.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.65 million. Visteon had a positive return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 4.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 3.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Visteon by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Visteon by 1.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

Visteon Company Profile (NASDAQ:VC)

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

