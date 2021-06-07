Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 40,381 Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) by 56.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,381 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $4,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,204,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 232.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Agnes Rey-Giraud sold 25,000 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $909,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 50,000 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total value of $1,857,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,179,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,111,366.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 451,774 shares of company stock valued at $14,004,559 and have sold 2,056,749 shares valued at $75,092,010. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

GDRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut their target price on GoodRx from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on GoodRx from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on GoodRx from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on GoodRx in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

Shares of GoodRx stock opened at $38.36 on Monday. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $64.22. The stock has a market cap of $15.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.72. The company has a current ratio of 17.82, a quick ratio of 17.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $160.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

