Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $3.71 Million Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 670.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,202 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in D.R. Horton by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $92.58 on Monday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.93 and a twelve month high of $106.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.02. The company has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

DHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.62.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $38,474.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,509. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $426,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,419 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,096. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

