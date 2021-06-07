Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $4.06 Million Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 9.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 234,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,237 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Livent were worth $4,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,764,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,919,000 after purchasing an additional 672,728 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Livent by 262.2% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,880,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,854,000 after buying an additional 4,257,129 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Livent by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,735,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,537,000 after purchasing an additional 219,009 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Livent by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,646,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Livent by 10.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,372,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,780,000 after buying an additional 130,839 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LTHM. TheStreet downgraded shares of Livent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus raised shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Livent in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Livent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.91.

NYSE:LTHM opened at $20.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Livent Co. has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $23.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.94. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.16.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.78 million. Livent had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

