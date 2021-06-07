Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $4.54 Million Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 114.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,243 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 60.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 93,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $18,295,423.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total value of $802,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 345,433 shares of company stock worth $69,718,101. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $206.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.87 and a 52-week high of $251.28. The company has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -481.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.86.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.88.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.