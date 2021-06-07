Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $4.80 Million Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.14.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $309.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $170.30 and a 52 week high of $324.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $314.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.79.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.18%.

In related news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 653 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.82, for a total transaction of $202,965.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total value of $1,257,117.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,679,499.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,375 shares of company stock valued at $12,115,736 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.