Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $5.01 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,307 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

HON stock opened at $230.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $159.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.31. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.53 and a 12-month high of $234.02.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

