Vontobel Holding Ltd. Reduces Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,238 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $5,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Monster Beverage by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 330.2% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MNST shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.16.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $95.37 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.10. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.62 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 30.25%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

