VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Sets New 12-Month High at $50.35

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.35 and last traded at $50.35, with a volume of 180 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VSEC shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of VSE from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of VSE in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of VSE in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Get VSE alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $639.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.89 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $164.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.58 million. VSE had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 6.71%. As a group, analysts predict that VSE Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. VSE’s payout ratio is 13.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in VSE in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in VSE in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in VSE by 166.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 32,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in VSE in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Juniper Investment Company LLC increased its stake in VSE by 702.2% in the first quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC now owns 75,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 65,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

About VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC)

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.