WandX 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $109.00 (WAND)

WandX (CURRENCY:WAND) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. In the last week, WandX has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One WandX coin can now be bought for about $0.0299 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WandX has a market cap of $365,552.37 and approximately $109.00 worth of WandX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00075615 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004495 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00026873 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $368.95 or 0.01042771 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,567.14 or 0.10081910 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00052994 BTC.

WandX Coin Profile

WandX (CRYPTO:WAND) is a coin. WandX’s total supply is 16,013,284 coins and its circulating supply is 12,244,135 coins. The Reddit community for WandX is https://reddit.com/r/wandX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WandX’s official Twitter account is @WandXDapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WandX is www.wandx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “WandX is a decentralized platform on the Ethereum blockchain which enables users to create, trade, and settle any financial instrument on crypto-assets. Using the Wand Token, users can invest in ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds), buy cryptocurrency futures, and trade in illiquid assets through a portfolio of assets. “

WandX Coin Trading

