WealthPLAN Partners LLC Buys 484 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,885,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,384,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $505,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,285,000 after acquiring an additional 12,555 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $423.13. The stock had a trading volume of 188,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,379,459. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $296.49 and a 12 month high of $424.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $415.17.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.