WealthPLAN Partners LLC Buys 8,253 Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 315,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $10,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 147.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000.

Get IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF alerts:

Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.65. 514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,546. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.37. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52 week low of $30.70 and a 52 week high of $36.18.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA).

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.