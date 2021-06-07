WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $2.15 Million Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 2.8% in the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 100.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

SPOT traded up $4.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $240.26. 13,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,761. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $177.21 and a one year high of $387.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a PE ratio of -61.03 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $254.51.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.96.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

