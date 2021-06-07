WealthPLAN Partners LLC Purchases 1,019 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $4,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 478.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,440,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3,799.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,563,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,322 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,172,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,694 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 226,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,347,000 after acquiring an additional 112,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,035,000. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBB stock traded up $6.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $159.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,379,330. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $125.18 and a 52 week high of $174.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.11.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

