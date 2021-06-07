Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) is Polaris Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Polaris Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,364,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 173,100 shares during the quarter. Webster Financial makes up 2.5% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $75,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 13,181 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Webster Financial by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Webster Financial by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Webster Financial by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 230,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,731,000 after purchasing an additional 22,525 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stephens raised shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.55.

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $56.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $23.67 and a 1 year high of $63.81.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.54 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.55%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

