Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Tritax EuroBox EUR (BOXE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Tritax EuroBox EUR (LON: BOXE):

5/27/2021 – Tritax EuroBox EUR had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Tritax EuroBox EUR had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on the stock.

LON:BOXE opened at GBX 1.29 ($0.02) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.25. Tritax EuroBox EUR plc has a 1-year low of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 1.34 ($0.02).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 1%.

