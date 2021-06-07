Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on June 15th

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th.

Weingarten Realty Investors has a dividend payout ratio of 195.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Weingarten Realty Investors to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.3%.

Shares of NYSE:WRI opened at $33.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 48.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.57. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $34.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.77.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.19). Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WRI shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Weingarten Realty Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.38.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

