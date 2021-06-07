Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 13.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 72.8% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 62,402 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after acquiring an additional 21,786 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.61.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $46.96 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $48.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $194.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.14.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

