Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.42.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Pi Financial upped their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.75 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of TSE:WDO traded up C$0.16 on Wednesday, reaching C$12.00. 392,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,634. The company has a market cap of C$1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88. Wesdome Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$7.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$48.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$64.32 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

