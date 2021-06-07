Westport Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Westport Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 216.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Westport Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Lumentum by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Lumentum by 1,063.8% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LITE stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.60. The company had a trading volume of 13,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,891. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $112.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LITE shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Lumentum from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Lumentum from $123.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.65.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

