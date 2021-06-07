Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Hits New 12-Month High at $51.13

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.13 and last traded at $50.59, with a volume of 1448 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.83.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.99.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $307.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLL. Sourcerock Group LLC acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $27,043,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 1,011.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 953,436 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,799,000 after purchasing an additional 867,635 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 345.0% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 937,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,220,000 after purchasing an additional 726,497 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 266.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,997,000 after purchasing an additional 320,010 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 894,209 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $22,353,000 after purchasing an additional 276,219 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

