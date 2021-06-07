Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INGR. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ingredion by 83.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ingredion by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INGR. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INGR opened at $96.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 253.59 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.55. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $68.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.05.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.09%.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

