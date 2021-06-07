Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 478.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock opened at $65.39 on Monday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $88.40 and a twelve month high of $104.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.30.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

