Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 97.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,182 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

USMV stock opened at $72.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.76. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

