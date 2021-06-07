Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,623,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,142,065,000 after acquiring an additional 62,945 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in Celanese by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,691,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,743,000 after buying an additional 13,424 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Celanese by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,262,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,956,000 after buying an additional 27,580 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $207,356,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Celanese by 296.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 713,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,718,000 after buying an additional 533,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Shares of CE stock opened at $166.34 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.17. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $81.63 and a twelve month high of $171.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CE shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Celanese from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Celanese from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised their target price on Celanese from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.75.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.