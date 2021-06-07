Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Makes New $280,000 Investment in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 8.7% during the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 42,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 30.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 4.9% during the first quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 91,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BTT opened at $25.93 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.77. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12-month low of $23.62 and a 12-month high of $26.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%.

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

