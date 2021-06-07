Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,448 Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,337,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,249 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,306,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,059,000 after purchasing an additional 56,945 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 962,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,068,000 after purchasing an additional 70,244 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 727,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 523,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,973,000 after purchasing an additional 83,836 shares in the last quarter.

VOT stock opened at $223.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.16. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $155.65 and a 1 year high of $231.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

