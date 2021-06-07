Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,036 iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 518.8% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

IVE stock opened at $151.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.66. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $104.70 and a 1 year high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.