Wind River Trust Co Invests $19.20 Million in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Wind River Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 201,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,196,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises about 6.9% of Wind River Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Wind River Trust Co owned 0.12% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 35.2% during the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,000 after buying an additional 20,232 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,228,000. Ashford Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 363.8% during the 1st quarter. Ashford Advisors LLC now owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 16,388 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $995,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 31,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period.

ACWI traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $101.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,509,263. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $70.87 and a 12 month high of $101.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.29.

