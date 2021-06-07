Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 47.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17,293 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $5,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Wix.com alerts:

WIX opened at $256.30 on Monday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $208.51 and a 12 month high of $362.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of -47.64 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.45.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 87.95% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WIX. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Wix.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.41.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.