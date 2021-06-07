World Asset Management Inc Acquires New Position in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Athene by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 17,160 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Athene by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after buying an additional 14,336 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Athene in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. OCO Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. OCO Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,189,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,336,000 after purchasing an additional 139,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 36,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 16,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athene currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.91.

Athene stock opened at $62.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.68. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $63.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.01.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 15.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $613,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,974,236.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $111,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,366,115.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,130,662 in the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

