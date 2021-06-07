World Asset Management Inc Has $165,000 Stock Holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Zynga were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZNGA stock opened at $10.49 on Monday. Zynga Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.53. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.85, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.10.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.82 million. On average, research analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Zynga in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.38.

In related news, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 12,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $138,633.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 288,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 63,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $650,160.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 904,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,336,999.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 397,479 shares of company stock worth $4,118,057 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

