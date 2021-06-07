Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.44

Shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.44 and last traded at $28.39, with a volume of 17234 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.55.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BNP Paribas cut Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut Yara International ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yara International ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.10). Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.83%. On average, research analysts predict that Yara International ASA will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.937 dividend. This is a positive change from Yara International ASA’s previous annual dividend of $0.57. This represents a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Yara International ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.99%.

Yara International ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YARIY)

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

