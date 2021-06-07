yieldwatch (WATCH) Price Reaches $0.86

yieldwatch (CURRENCY:WATCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 7th. One yieldwatch coin can now be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00002355 BTC on major exchanges. yieldwatch has a market cap of $9.21 million and approximately $509.00 worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, yieldwatch has traded up 9.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00068328 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $105.31 or 0.00288310 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.82 or 0.00245916 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $436.02 or 0.01193719 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003437 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,555.59 or 1.00080085 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $403.58 or 0.01104913 BTC.

yieldwatch Profile

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,703,440 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldwatch is a smart yield farming dashboard on Binance Smart Chain that allow users to monitor their liquidity pools, yield farming and token staking performance with fast and casual UI, which is optimized for mobile use. “

Buying and Selling yieldwatch

