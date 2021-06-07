Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) to Post -$0.05 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.06). Aspen Group posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aspen Group.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $16.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.56 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.19.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASPU. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Aspen Group by 36.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Group by 251.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Group during the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Group during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. 55.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ASPU traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.91. The stock had a trading volume of 180,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,649. Aspen Group has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $13.16. The stock has a market cap of $147.45 million, a P/E ratio of -15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.52.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

