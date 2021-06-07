Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) will post $1.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Century Communities’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.05 billion and the lowest is $981.50 million. Century Communities posted sales of $776.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full-year sales of $4.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.05 billion to $4.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.39 billion to $5.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.48. Century Communities had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 7.90%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCS. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

NYSE CCS traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $77.67. 7,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,395. Century Communities has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.96.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Century Communities’s payout ratio is currently 9.65%.

In other news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $3,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,320,978.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 9.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 87,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Century Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $1,178,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth $804,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 1st quarter worth $1,768,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the first quarter valued at about $350,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Earnings History and Estimates for Century Communities (NYSE:CCS)

