Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) to Announce -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) to report earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cryoport’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.15). Cryoport reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.36). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $0.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cryoport.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 443.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CYRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

Shares of CYRX opened at $56.33 on Friday. Cryoport has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $84.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 11.08 and a quick ratio of 10.78.

In related news, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $282,171.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,171.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 4,167 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $231,893.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,180,923.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,332 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,979 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Cryoport in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cryoport in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Cryoport by 655.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Cryoport by 1,907.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 823 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Cryoport in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

