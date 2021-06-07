Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) to Announce $1.63 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.66. Mid-America Apartment Communities posted earnings per share of $1.59 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full year earnings of $6.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $6.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $7.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAA. Mizuho increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday. Truist raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.08.

In related news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $100,018.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,036,196.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 12,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $1,842,361.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,664,083.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,671 shares of company stock valued at $6,415,840 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 30,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $4,243,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAA traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $166.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,811. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $108.06 and a fifty-two week high of $166.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.51. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.28, a P/E/G ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.76%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.