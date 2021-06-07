Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.22 Billion

Brokerages predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) will post sales of $4.22 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.28 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.16 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group posted sales of $4.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will report full-year sales of $18.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.00 billion to $19.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $20.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.99 billion to $21.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The PNC Financial Services Group.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.30.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $671,132,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,159 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,391,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,932,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,186 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,388,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,860,000 after purchasing an additional 873,125 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,987,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,102,000 after purchasing an additional 838,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $193.18. 16,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,897,781. The company has a market capitalization of $82.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.64. The PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $97.09 and a one year high of $203.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.33%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The PNC Financial Services Group (PNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.