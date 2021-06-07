Zacks: Analysts Expect INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) will report earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for INmune Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.32). INmune Bio reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that INmune Bio will report full year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.35). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.44) to ($1.88). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover INmune Bio.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05).

INMB has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of INmune Bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of INmune Bio in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in INmune Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,747,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in INmune Bio by 934.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 219,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 198,487 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in INmune Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $499,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in INmune Bio by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 27,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in INmune Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. 8.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INMB traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,464. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.85. INmune Bio has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $29.99. The stock has a market cap of $238.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 2.71.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

